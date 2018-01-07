Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail customers face a frustrating week with three days of strikes between tomorrow and Friday.

But train operator Northern say passengers can claim compensation if they face long delays.

Northern timetables are changing to deal with the three days of RMT strike action on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

TransPennine Express services will be running as normal.

The RMT union has called the strike because of a dispute with Northern and other English operators over proposed changes to the future role of the conductor.

The train operator plans to run more than half of its usual services on each of the three days – equating to around 1,350 services every day.

The majority of trains will run between 7am and 7pm and Northern expects all services to be extremely busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods. Passengers are advised to allow extra time to travel and to plan any journeys.

The main problem for Huddersfield passengers will be for those heading towards Manchester stopping at Slaithwaite and Marsden with buses at five past every hour to Stalybridge.

Trains will run from Huddersfield to Wakefield Westgate at 6.31am, 7.35am, 8.31am, 9.31am, 12.31pm, 1.31pm, 3.31pm and 4.31pm.

(Image: Google Street View)

Trains from Huddersfield to Meadowhall will leave here at 7.10am, 8.08am, 9.10am, 11.09am, 12.09am, 2.10pm, 3.09pm, 4.10pm and 4.59pm.

Northern passengers who travel on Monday, Wednesday or Friday and experience delays of 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme. Those with season tickets that don’t include buses, trams or ferries, who decide not to travel due to strike action, can also claim compensation.

All claims can be made using the Delay Repay process on Northern’s website or by collecting a form at any staffed station.

Regional Director at Northern Sharon Keith said: “Services across the three days will be extremely busy.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers on the move and are focussing on running as many trains as possible between 7am and 7pm. We will also have replacement bus services available on some routes where trains aren’t running.

“We ask everyone to take time to plan their journeys carefully, allow extra time for travel and regularly check for service updates on our website.”

Details of the revised timetables, as well as other information about the impact of the RMT strike action, can be found on Northern’s website at northernrailway.co.uk/strike.