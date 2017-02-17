Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FANCY a free Budweiser while Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City?

The American brewing giant is offering free beer at participating pubs during the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

While The Terriers battle City at The John Smith’s Stadium from 3pm on Saturday you can enjoy a bottle of the world’s most famous beer at:

- Spinks Nest, 178 Blacker Road, Birkby, HD2 2AX;

- Armytage Arms, Towngate, Brighouse HD6 4HX.

How do I take part?

To take part in the celebration, people (aged 18 and over) should do the following:

Visit www.celebratewithbud.com which opens at 2pm on Friday, February 17, where consumers can submit their details to claim their free Budweiser voucher;

The voucher will be sent directly to them as an email, which they can show on their smart phone to redeem a free Budweiser at participating pubs;

The voucher can be redeemed at these outlets from 12pm on Saturday, February 18 up until midnight on Monday, February 20.