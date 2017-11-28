The video will start in 8 Cancel

A couple got the chance to switch on Mirfield’s Christmas lights this year after winning a golden ticket.

Doreen and Stuart Ashton took centre stage on Sunday afternoon and pushed the lever together as a large crowd watched on.

They had won a competition run by Mirfield Town Council and community group MyMirfield with the support of Mirfield Co-op.

Mirfield Christmas Festival started at noon on Sunday with a fun fair and a Christmas craft fair in and around Mirfield Library.

Singers, dancers, a brass band, a light display, carols and Santa came to the main stage before the big switch on.

Several town centre shops opened specially and many entered the competition for best dressed high street window.

All proceeds from the competition went to local good causes.