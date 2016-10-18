Here's the latest on the Elland Bridge rebuild

Elland Bridge is starting to look a bit like a bridge again.

But by Christmas the flood-wrecked structure will once again resemble its old self.

The old 19th century bridge, which runs over the River Calder and the Calder and Hebble Navigation, was damaged in Boxing Day floods.

The Canal and River Trust responsible for it is building a new bridge over the waterways.

A spokesman said: “The most recent work has involved casting a concrete bridge ‘saddle’.

“What this means is that we’ve been building the bridge up from the concrete arch to form a level surface which the road will sit on.

“The next phase of works will involve the utility companies installing ducts to carry the various pipes and cables across the canal.

“These were carried on the outside of the old bridge, but will sit within the main bridge structure on the replacement.”

The old bridge had to be completely dismantled when the sheer force of floodwater washed out its foundations, causing massive structural damage and a huge crack in the road.

Clr Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We know that the closure of the bridge has been a difficult time for local people, businesses and commuters, and we are now nearing completion in this final phase of reconnecting the community.

“Work is progressing well and this milestone is further reassurance that this important bridge is on track for reopening at the end of the year.”

The new arch is being installed in seven sections, each weighing about 10 tonnes.

And efforts by workers on site has meant stone preserved from the original 1811 bridge will cover the new structure.