A new £2.9m programme has been launched to help hundreds of fuel-poor households lower their fuel bills and keep their homes warm.

Privately-owned and privately-rented properties across Huddersfield are set to benefit from the Warm Homes programme to install gas-fired central heating and gas connections at 700 eligible properties in the Leeds City Region, which covers Kirklees and Calderdale.

The National Grid is contributing £1.6m to the scheme from its £150m Warm Homes Fund alongside local authorities, energy firm EON, Northern Gas Networks and private landlords.

The scheme is going ahead after being approved by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Residents who own or privately rent their home and wish to find out if they are eligible for support should call Better Homes Yorkshire on 0800 5971500. To qualify, residents must not have a central heating system already installed and struggle to heat their home.

If approved, householders will be offered new heating systems on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying owner occupiers will receive the system at no cost while landlords with qualifying tenants will be offered heavily discounted systems.

Studies show that more than 140,000 homes – 10.8% of the total – across Leeds City Region are classed as being fuel poor. That compares with the national average of 10.4%.

Steve Batty, director for Better Homes Yorkshire, said: “We’re excited about this new funding from National Grid which will tackle fuel poverty by providing gas-fired central heating systems across the UK.

“Over the last three years Better Homes Yorkshire has delivered over 3,000 energy efficiency works to residents’ homes across the region and this funding will give us further opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

In addition to the Warm Homes Programme, about 1,200 households across the Leeds City Region are being supported out of fuel poverty thanks to investment into energy efficiency measures through the Better Homes Yorkshire scheme.

A total of £6m has already been committed to improving heating in hard-to-insulate homes, including ones in Kirklees.

Better Homes Yorkshire also provides affordable gas boilers and central heating systems for all residents, regardless of financial status, across the Leeds City Region. Market-leading boilers come with up to 10-year warranties and could save households up to £350 a year.

Call Better Homes Yorkshire on 0800 5971500 or visit www.betterhomesyorkshire.co.uk .