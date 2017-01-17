Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People across Kirklees are being urged to sign up to a free register offering help in the event of a power cut.

A campaign by Northern Powergrid has seen an upsurge in visits to its Priority Services Register webpage, which can assist potentially vulnerable people receive additional advice and support while engineers work to get the lights back on.

Anyone can join the register regardless of which company provides their power. They will be kept updated as a priority and in some cases, could receive practical support such as alternative accommodation if they are part of a more complicated power cut that may take longer to repair.

A spokeswoman said: “Network investments mean power cuts aren’t an everyday occurrence for most people but if you, or someone you know, has a medical condition or equipment which relies on electricity, is disabled, elderly or has young children, it could be more than an inconvenience.”

“We want our customers to be aware of the extra support available. We saw a 148% increase in visits to our webpage compared with the two weeks prior to the campaign starting, which is a positive result.”

Customers can sign up by visiting northernpowergrid.com

Customer service advisors are also available 24/7 at Northern Powergrid’s contact centre and can be reached by calling 105 or freephone 0800 375 675 (Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire).