Here's how you can get a free Uber taxi in Huddersfield this weekend

  • Updated
  • By

Uber app offering free rides in Huddersfield this weekend

Laura Dale/PA Wire An Uber taxi
An Uber taxi

Fancy a free ride home from the pub tonight?

If you are in Huddersfield, Dewsbury or Bradford, you can order a driver using the Uber app on your smartphone and claim a free ride up to £10.

The offer runs from 5pm today through to Sunday, September 4.

An Uber spokesman said: “Whether it’s a trip to the local pub, a ride home from the shopping centre or you’re planning night on the town, trips in Bradford, Dewsbury and Huddersfield this weekend are free up to £10.

“From Friday, September 2, at 5pm through Sunday, September 4, anyone who requests a ride in Bradford, Dewsbury and Huddersfield will get up to £10 off up to 10 trips - whether you’re new to Uber or an existing Uber user.

“That means that an uberX trip from Mirfield Train Station to the John Smith’s Stadium (ordinarily around £7 to £10) or a trip from Shipley to The Broadway Bradford (ordinarily around £5 to £8) could be completely free. It’s that simple.”

To claim your free ride, open the Uber app anytime between 5pm today and Sunday. Request an uberX, uberXL, UberEXEC or ASSIST.

Your smartphone must have GPS capability and you must download the Uber app.

