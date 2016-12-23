Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas Eve is traditionally an evening spent in the pub for Huddersfield folk.

And despite the merriment and drinking, this often presents a dilemma on how to get home at the close of the bell for last orders.

But it’s good news this year, since Budweiser has stepped in offering to foot the bill for cabs home.

The beer giant hopes the move will prevent people from getting behind the wheel after too many festive tipples.

Steph Okell, from Budweiser UK, said: “We’ve run a lot of responsible drinking campaigns in the past, but for 2016 we wanted to take our commitments to the next level with an initiative of epic proportions that would really have an impact.”

To get a free taxi, you will need to download the Uber app, then head here and enter your details.

Budweiser will then send you a discount code which you can enter while booking an Uber cab between 4pm and 11.59pm on Christmas Eve.

All you need to do is open the menu on the left hand side, hit “Payment”, select “Add Promo/Gift code”, enter your code then press “Add”.

If your journey is finished by 1.30am, the taxi will remain free.

For more information on the offer and for full terms and conditions visit the Budweiser website or visit the Budweiser UK Facebook page. You need to be 18 to apply.