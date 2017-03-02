Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FLYTIPPING and littering are a blight on our towns and villages.

And communities are this week coming together to do something about it.

A national campaign, the Great British Spring Clean, aims to bring people together to clear up the litter that blights our towns, villages and countryside.

On Saturday at 10am residents will gather at Lindley Library to take part in a massive community litter pick.

Another group will meet at 11am outside the Mechanics Hall in Marsden on Sunday March 5.

Also on Sunday, Honley villagers will meet from 10am-12pm. It is organised by the Friends of Honley, a voluntary group who get together on the first Sunday of every month for just a couple of hours to litter pick, paint bins, railings, plant flower tubs, weed the flower beds and cut back overgrown areas in the village.

Other days of action are being held by the Highlands Estate spring clean in Almondbury on Saturday 10-3pm, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association on Saturday 10pm-3pm, and the Friends of Norman Park on Saturday 2pm-4pm.

In Calderdale town tidy-ups include one starting from Clifton Lagoon, Monday March 6 from 9.30am; Tuesday March 7 from 9am – removing rubbish at Field Lane Estate, Rastrick.