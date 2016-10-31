Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield folk are now faced with swarms of diseased ladybirds that can bite you ... but how do you get rid of the little blighters?

As we reported yesterday the foreign invaders, known as Harlequin Ladybirds, have reached Huddersfield after swooping in on autumn winds from Asia and North America.

They have black instead of red wings so not only look different to the domestic ladybird but also pose a risk to them as they carry a sexually-transmitted infection called Laboulbeniales fungal disease.

Matt Chamberlain, an artist based in Huddersfield, came across swarms of the creepy crawlies in Greenhead Park.

Some of them had the black-winged appearance of the Harlequin Ladybird.

Pest controllers have reassured people that the Harlequin ladybirds are not harmful to humans.

And the website Pest Control Supplies has given advice on what to do if you get an infestation.

It states: Once in your home, Harlequin ladybirds may be difficult to remove because they dwell in clusters and omit a strong-smelling, staining yellow liquid when distressed. Also, they may bite. Despite this, there are a few solutions that you should try.

“One option is to hoover them up in their clusters. This is something better attempted when they appear to be sleeping as this way you can catch them by surprise and lower the risks of them escaping. If they do fly away, they may disperse and find somewhere else to settle, which will mean that you will have to find the newly formed cluster and risk staining from the yellow liquid they excrete in another area of your home.

“Many pest control contractors will respond to infestations of Harlequin ladybirds, although they may be reluctant as it is difficult to guarantee that the ladybirds will not return. In addition, this will cost you, and so if your house was infested once, then you should be sure to make all possible entrances sealed for the future.

“We can also suggest sweeping the bugs up and taking them to a local tip where they will be incinerated, ensuring that particular group will not return to your home.

“If all attempts at removing the Harlequins fail, do not worry because the ladybirds will usually leave by themselves after a short period of time; usually up to two months.

“As Harlequin ladybirds can leave foul yellow stains on your surfaces wiping said surfaces with white vinegar can remove these stains.”