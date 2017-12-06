Fuel prices are on the rise again - and have reached their highest in three years after a 2p increase in November.
Petrol is now 120p a litre on average, while diesel is 123p per litre.
This means it will cost £63.43 to fill up the average family car.
The RAC has warned drivers increases in the price of crude oil means an extra £150 could be added to your fuel bills next year as the rise is passed on to drivers.
But one cashback site has released a deal with a £10 saving for today only to cushion the blow!
The offer is called a ClickSnap deal - meaning customers can register online and upload their fuel bill to earn a £10 cashback amount.
Here’s everything you need to know
How do I claim
- Join Quidco for FREE
- You’ll be directed to the Clicksnap offer where cashback can be earned online and in store at most major supermarkets
- Simply visit your local petrol station and fill up (a minimum of £10)
- Revisit QuickSnap and redeem your offer by uploading your receipt
- Once processed customers will see the cashback appear in their new account within 3 weeks
How does Clicksnap work?
- Cashback is eligible from purchases made from any uk petrol station
- Your purchase(s) must be from one of the listed retailers UK stores only.
- Receipts must be uploaded up to 7 days after the purchase date.
- Please allow up to 14 days from submitting a receipt for your purchase(s) to track into your Quidco account.
- You must upload a full image of the receipt which is entirely visible, this must include, the retailer name, the store name, date and time of purchase, payment details (last 4 digits/cash) and all items purchased
Find all the T&C’s HERE