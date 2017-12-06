Fuel prices are on the rise again - and have reached their highest in three years after a 2p increase in November.

Petrol is now 120p a litre on average, while diesel is 123p per litre.

This means it will cost £63.43 to fill up the average family car.

The RAC has warned drivers increases in the price of crude oil means an extra £150 could be added to your fuel bills next year as the rise is passed on to drivers.

But one cashback site has released a deal with a £10 saving for today only to cushion the blow!

The offer is called a ClickSnap deal - meaning customers can register online and upload their fuel bill to earn a £10 cashback amount.

Here’s everything you need to know

How do I claim

  • Join Quidco for FREE
  • You’ll be directed to the Clicksnap offer where cashback can be earned online and in store at most major supermarkets
  • Simply visit your local petrol station and fill up (a minimum of £10)
  • Revisit QuickSnap and redeem your offer by uploading your receipt
  • Once processed customers will see the cashback appear in their new account within 3 weeks

How does Clicksnap work?

  • Cashback is eligible from purchases made from any uk petrol station
  • Your purchase(s) must be from one of the listed retailers UK stores only.
  • Receipts must be uploaded up to 7 days after the purchase date.
  • Please allow up to 14 days from submitting a receipt for your purchase(s) to track into your Quidco account.
  • You must upload a full image of the receipt which is entirely visible, this must include, the retailer name, the store name, date and time of purchase, payment details (last 4 digits/cash) and all items purchased

Find all the T&C’s HERE