A MOTHER wept uncontrollably as she appeared in court for letting her young daughter miss half of her classes.

The Batley mum-of-two was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody after missing an earlier hearing.

She was convicted in her absence for failing to ensure that her child, now aged eight, attended regularly at school.

Magistrates were told that the offence was historic and related to the academic year 2014 to 2015 when the child attended only 50% of her classes.

Her mum ignored her fixed penalty notice and then failed to attend for her court summons in February last year.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “It’s been difficult to obtain any instructions from this lady who has been very emotional in the cells.

“She has been in custody since Saturday and away from her children.”

Magistrates fined the jobless woman £120 and told her to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.