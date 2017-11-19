Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WEST Yorkshire Police have been praised by a soccer pundit after they found a suspect hiding in his garden.

Chris Kamara revealed that the man was arrested by officers after a chase on the nearby M1 when the suspect drove down the wrong carriageway.

He said: “The police get a kicking from time to time but where would be without them? Apprehended a suspect who drove the wrong way down the M1 and then hid in my garden. Thanks to them nobody got hurt.”

The pursuit began after a car failed to stop for officers in Leeds late on Thursday night.

It ended in Kamara’s garden in Wakefield when the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot across the nearby motorway verge.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested during a “proactive policing operation targeting high value car theft.”

He added: “Officers sighted a silver coloured Audi A3 in the Tingley area of Leeds around 11.10pm that failed to stop when requested to do so.

“The vehicle was pursued through Dewsbury and towards the M1 motorway. The vehicle was driven down the wrong side of the M1 carriageway before the driver abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot across the nearby motorway verge. The suspect was located after a search nearby and detained in to custody.”

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in South Yorkshire.

Chris is a football pundit for Sky TV and was a tough tackling defender for teams including Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City.