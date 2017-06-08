Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at a house in Huddersfield.

At least three police cars responded to the incident at a house in Lascelles Hall Road at around 8.40am on Thursday.

Officers carried out enquiries and a woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.

She remains in police custody.

No details of the man’s injuries have been released by police.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended an address in Lascelles Hall Road at 8.40am. A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

“A man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses saw a number of officers outside the house. Police have since confirmed what happened was being treated as a ‘domestic’ incident.