A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at a house in Huddersfield.
At least three police cars responded to the incident at a house in Lascelles Hall Road at around 8.40am on Thursday.
Officers carried out enquiries and a woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.
She remains in police custody.
No details of the man’s injuries have been released by police.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended an address in Lascelles Hall Road at 8.40am. A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.
“A man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Witnesses saw a number of officers outside the house. Police have since confirmed what happened was being treated as a ‘domestic’ incident.