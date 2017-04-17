Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The travellers who have set up an unauthorised site at Scammonden have bought the green belt land where they are now pitched.

And their agent has explained why the family decided to set up their site and only then seek planning permission.

Kirklees Council has issued an enforcement notice regarding part of the site’s development, but the travellers have appealed that so it’s unlikely to be enforced for the time being.

Plans have been tabled for a development of pitches for four families of travellers. Each would have two caravans – one mobile and the other touring – and there would be another static caravan too, making nine in total. Cars would also be parked on the site.

The applicant’s name is a Thomas Ward and the retrospective application has been submitted to Kirklees Council by Warwickshire-based development consultant Philip Brown, who said: "They felt they had to get on with it. In their view they did not have any choice. When you are in a position of having appropriate accommodation you have that choice but if that’s not the case then you act in the best way you can for your family and they felt they had to move so it was a case of doing things as quickly as possible.

“They have moved from housing which was causing them a lot of problems. This housing is not what they are used to and it does have an effect on travellers’ mental health. I know this is difficult for people who live in houses to understand but travellers do have an aversion to living in bricks and mortar.”

He confirmed that they had not moved far and had bought the green belt land which the site is on.

And he also said the family was applying to Catholic schools where their children can be taught. The nearest ones are around 10 miles away.

Kirklees Council has written to the developer stating: “There is insufficient information to show that the applicant and his family meet the classification of 'gypsies and travellers'.”

The council has asked for more information. The closing date for objections to the proposal has now closed.

A council spokesperson said: “There is no requirement upon the applicant or the council to advertise an application as retrospective. The planning application was submitted shortly after the appearance of the caravans and includes details confirming the development had taken place prior to the submission of the application.

“Planning applications are considered on their own merits irrespective of whether or not development has already taken place.

“An existing enforcement notice issued by the council against the works to form the hardstanding and bund at the site was issued prior to the caravans appearing and has been appealed by the applicant. This appeal will now be considered by the Planning Inspectorate.

“The council will consider all of its enforcement options in the event of refusal of either or both of these applications.”