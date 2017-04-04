Loud sirens will be going off in Huddersfield today (Tuesday).
But there’s no need to panic. The alarm is part of a routine test at Syngenta’s site on Leeds Road.
The full-volume sirens are due to be sounded at random five-minute intervals between 10am and 12pm.
The chemical firm has been carrying out the test once a year for the past 30 years, and the sirens have been heard as far away as Almondbury and Linthwaite.
A warning announcement from the company said: “We test our sirens annually to ensure their reliability in the event of an emergency.
“Thank you for your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The firm tests its sirens on low volume once a month, and tests them at full blast once a year.
Every year the firm writes to 9,000 households locally in its public information zone and includes a copy of its community safety plan, giving advice on what to do if they ever sound for real.