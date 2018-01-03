Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in the Colne Valley have reported a strange taste to their tap water.

The taste, which appears to have affected properties in Milnsbridge and Golcar, was described as tasting “antiseptic” and smelling “like chlorine” by residents.

One resident at Pickford Street went on Facebook on New Year’s Day to ask: “Did anyone else tap water taste tainted today? Ours had a definite antiseptic taste and smell at about 4.30 til 6.”

Another said the water smelled like chlorine this morning (Tues).

Emily Brady, of Yorkshire Water, said: “Yorkshire’s water supply is flexible and we routinely move water around the region to meet the demand of our customers.

“A small number of residents in the Huddersfield area may have noticed a chlorine taste and odour as a result of this.

“We can reassure customers that this change does not constitute any risk to public health and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Further advice on how to reduce this can be found on our website.”

The firm’s website said Yorkshire Water uses chlorine-based chemicals to ensure water is safe to drink and contains no organisms which could cause illness. The company says it only adds enough chlorine to disinfect while minimising taste and smell.

But chlorine levels could vary slightly depending on the distance the water has to travel through the pipes. At times of high demand, more people using water means the water travels to the consumer more quickly and may contain more chlorine. With time, the concentration of chlorine in the water pipes reduces.

To minimise the taste, Yorkshire Water suggests filling a glass jug or bottle with tap water, covering it and leave it in the fridge for an hour or so, adding: “We recommend using chilled water within 24 hours.”