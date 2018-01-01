Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of students come to the University of Huddersfield every year. But why did they choose here ... and what do they think of the town now they are living in it. Here 20-year-old student Maria Ward-Brennan from Ireland gives her views.

“Of all places, why did you choose to come to the University of Huddersfield?” is the usual question I get asked when people hear my thick Irish accent.

The honest answer is that I found this university and town by accident.

I always knew I wanted to study in England as the course I always wanted to study was journalism and this degree isn’t very popular in Irish universities. The only hurdle I had to overcome was deciding on where in this country was I going to study. However, not only was I moving away from my home for the first time in my life, but I was also moving to a country that I have never been to before. Also, coming from a small town in Ireland, Carrickmacross in County Monaghan, with a population of about 5,000 people, the idea of moving to a big city terrified me.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When I was completing my UCAS application form I emailed all the universities that intrigued me, asking them for their British equivalent of my Irish exams. I added those universities that emailed me back saying the exam marks were fine to my UCAS form. One of those five was the University of Huddersfield.

I was lucky to receive all five offers so I was down to picking my final offer and this was when my decision making became conflicted as I didn’t know which university I wanted to go to - I liked all my choices.

In the meantime, a package came through the post for me from the University of Huddersfield containing brochures of my chosen course, information on the town and student nightlife. The more I read about Huddersfield, the more my decision became clearer.

It has been over a year since I settled into Huddersfield and I’m still extremely happy about my decision. Yorkshire reminds me a lot of Ireland at times, from the beautiful scenery to the friendliness of the local people. This is probably why I never seem to be homesick.

It still amazes me that a town can have a total population of about 160,000 people, all types of transportation and big brand stores like New Look and River Island, yet it can still be called a town. The population of this town alone is the same as the entire County Tipperary at home.

For a town with a big university I would have thought the nightlife for students would offer a better variety of nightclubs. Tokyo and Camel are really the only two main contenders but these clubs tend to stick to the same themes, same songs and you end up having the same experience every week. I certainly have lost interest in going out this year. I know I could start going to Leeds but it’s a huge effort and a heavy price.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

There is a great selection of coffeehouses in this town. I am a major coffee fan, unlike most Irish people - I would drink a coffee quicker than a cup of tea. Independent coffee houses rank higher on my list than a major chain like Costa or Starbucks.

Coffeevolution on Church street is my favourite place to have a coffee and a bite to eat with my friends. From their vibrant art pieces on the wall to the cosy atmosphere and warm customer services I receive on a daily basis, this small shop has it all.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

I had my very first Nandos in this town. I wasn’t really aware of this popular restaurant chain until I arrived over here. I did like it but my favourite place to eat in Huddersfield is Revolution and it’s not just the tasty food I like but also the discount I get from being a member of the magazine society at university.

When I moved here first I was really confused on why most all businesses close at 5.30pm during the week and at 4pm on a Sunday. In Ireland most big retailers, especially in big towns and cities, stay open to 7pm during the week and 9pm on weekend.

As I have a part-time job now working for insurance company LV as a customer claims handler I had to work over Christmas meaning I didn’t get home this year. This means that I’m acting as a tourist guide as my parents came to spend Christmas with me for the first time. They rather liked Huddersfield and thought it was a safe town for me to live in.

Although, moving away from home was nerve-wracking, luckily in hindsight I found a new home, in this sweet country town.