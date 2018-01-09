Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a long-standing Huddersfield cafe has hit back at critics who say his premises aren’t clean.

Abdul Karim, who runs Four Cousins, is selling up after just eight months for family reasons.

The Four Cousins was originally opened by Clem Iasonides who ran the cafe with his family for over 40 years.

The founder of a dog rescue charity is calling for tougher rules to tackle rogue breeders.

Lindsey Scanlon, of Mirfield-based French Bulldog Saviours, said stricter controls were needed to stop so-called flat-nosed breeds – which can suffer from severe breathing difficulties – from being sold unless the breeder can show the animal is fully fit.

Huddersfield Town seem determined to sign Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Earlier today the Eastern Daily Press reported that a £5m bid had been turned down. Later The Sun said the bid had been increased to £11m.

The newspaper reported a deal was close.

Waste bins are overflowing after up to three weeks without a collection in parts of Kirklees.

So will council bin crews empty bins where the lids won’t shut – and will they take any extra bags of rubbish?

We asked Kirklees for their post-Christmas policy.

Turkey is back as a holiday destination.

A series of terrorist attacks in recent years had seen bookings drop off. But this year people are looking to return – so much so extra flights are being added at Manchester Airport.

