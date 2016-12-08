Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars love Christmas just as much as kids – but for very different reasons.

That’s the warning from West Yorkshire Police which is reminding people that house break-ins tend to increase at Christmas as burglars go hunting for easy pickings.

If you leave your presents on view, you could be making yourself a target for a thief.

And if you place empty packaging next to the wheelie bin, you are telling burglars what kind of goodies he might expect to get his hands on.

The force is using young crimefighters to get the message across in video messages and posters.

Children aged from two to seven have recorded festive video messages giving simple advice.

Force crime prevention officer Chris Joyce said: “The festive period is traditionally a time when burglaries increase, but there are simple things you can do to help protect your home. It can take just 60 seconds for burglars to get into your home and steal your belongings but you can help prevent them by making it more difficult by removing opportunities they may look for.”

Crime prevention doesn’t have to cost a lot of money – taking simple measures such as locking your doors and windows, not leaving valuables on display and using your alarm can significantly reduce your chances of being a victim.”