A team of volunteers hit the streets of Huddersfield to bring Christmas cheer to the homeless.

Dave Kennedy and members of the Huddersfield Change Project gave up their Christmas Eve to help those down on their luck.

The group met homeless people in Huddersfield town centre, spoke to three Big Issue sellers and visited three local hostels.

Dave, of Linthwaite, led a team of 15 volunteers who handed out clothing, sleeping bags, food, chocolates and other essentials.

In all local people and businesses had donated 40 bags and boxes of much-needed items.

The project was called Secret Smiles on the Streets and afterwards an ecstatic Dave said: “Mission accomplished!

“On the day some dreams and ideas became a reality and my eyes, and those of the people with me, were opened to the extent to which we can help homeless, disadvantaged and vulnerable people in our area.

“The generosity of so many people helped make this happen.”

Dave said the best part of the day was speaking to a homeless man bedded down outside the Kingsgate Centre.

He was given a sleeping bag, essentials and Christmas gifts and thanked the volunteers with a big smile.

The group also left gifts on the cardboard where the homeless live in the town centre hoping to surprise them when they returned for the night.

After touring the town centre the volunteers visited a refuge run by Horton Housing in Springwood; Clare House hostel in Huddersfield; and WISH at Birkby leaving gifts.

The project is hoping to set up a permanent base and is seeking sponsors - click here for more information.

Elsewhere, more kind-hearted Huddersfield folk brought joy on Christmas Day.

In Milnsbridge a community Christmas Day dinner was held at the Village Hall with volunteers keen to get into the Christmas spirit while at the Jubilee Centre in Paddock mum-of-four Charlene Novak put on her annual Christmas lunch.