Huddersfield woke up to the news this morning that Donald Trump had claimed his place as America's 45th president.

The astonishing US election victory for the Republicans saw the celebrity business man triumph over Democrat Hillary Clinton, ending eight years of Democratic dominance in the White House.

He will govern with Congress fully under Republican control and lead a country deeply divided by his rancorous campaign against Mrs Clinton.

The Republican blasted through Democrats' long-standing firewall, carrying Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that had not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since the 1980s.

He needed to win nearly all of the competitive battleground states, and he did just that, including Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and others.

Global stock markets and US stock futures plunged, reflecting investor concern over what a Trump presidency might mean for the US and world economies and trade.

As reaction pours in from around the world, we've dived into the Twittersphere to see what people in Huddersfield are saying about Donald Trump's historic victory.

WARNING: Some Tweets may include strong language and profanity.