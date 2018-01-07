Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The frost is on its way out and the weather in Huddersfield is due to get milder this week.

Tonight (Sun) will see another frost in the area after a heavy frost this morning with many side roads in the Huddersfield still treacherous if they were in the shade even once the sun was up.

Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens says temperatures will rise up to what they should be at this time of year - around 5˚C (41˚F) - tomorrow and it will be mostly dry and cloudy until midweek when rain will start to push in from the west.

But by next weekend it looks like we’ll be facing more cold weather but Paul says it’s too early to be sure as to just how bad it will be.

Very cold air is now sitting over Scandanavia and Germany which could be heading our way.

The best scenario is for us to have wintry showers with snow on the hills next Saturday and Sunday.

But the worst scenario is that we could be facing bitterly cold easterly winds which could produce heavy snow.

“At the moment I’d say there was a 10% chance of that,” said Paul.