Disappointed visitors to Huddersfield’s Christmas lights switch-on took to social media to complain about this year’s event - and now Kirklees Council has responded.

Comments made on the Examiner Facebook page criticised this year’s festivities, held on Saturday November 19, complaining that they struggled to hear the sound system and were disappointed with the festive lights display.

Many were upset that Santa Claus didn’t abseil down the side of the library building like last year and bemoaned the lack of food and drink stalls in the Piazza, where the switch-on took place.

Kirklees Council has now issued a statement in response to the complaints, and said that it would take all feedback into consideration when planning next year’s event.

Here's a video of the switch on - what do you think?

The council explained the financial pressures involved in hosting the switch-on event and added that it was unaware of any issues with sound on the night.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “As in recent years, we have worked together with the Piazza Management Ltd and Pulse Radio on the switch-on of the festive lights in Huddersfield.

It is only by working in partnership that it is possible to retain this event, at a time when the council faces unprecedented cuts to its finances.

“Neither the council or The Pulse were aware of problems with sound on the evening, as such we can only apologise if any of the many people who turned up had difficulty hearing the show.”

The spokesperson added that many town centre shops had stayed open later on the night of the switch-on for the benefit of visitors.

“As part of their sponsorship of the event the Piazza Management arrange for a celebratory to attend and provide the location for the switch on event in the heart of the town centre, many of the local shops also stay open later on the night so people can continue to shop up to and after the switch on.

“As we do after every event of this nature we will review this years event and possible changes for next year in the light of all feedback received.

If any other organisations with an interest in the town centre would like to be involved in planning next years festive light switch on event, or any other town centre events during the year, the Council would be pleased to hear from them.”

Hundreds filled the Piazza last Saturday night as the festive lights were illuminated for the first time.

The switch-on was attended by special guest Michael Parr, who plays Adam Barton in ITV soap Emmerdale.

Also in attendance were the Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds, Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson, (Lindley, Con), as well as Town Crier Vic Watson and Huddersfield Town mascots Terry and Tilly the Terriers.