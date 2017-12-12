Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police has been rated good in a formal report.

The inspection was carried out by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services into the force’s effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy.

The legitimacy aspect covers the fact that the police have powers to act in ways that would be considered illegal by any other member of the public, for example by using force or depriving people of their liberty. Therefore, it is vital that they use these powers fairly and that they treat people with respect in the course of their duties.

In its overall judgment the HMIC said: “West Yorkshire Police is judged to be good at how legitimately it keeps people safe and reduces crime. For the areas of legitimacy we looked at this year our overall judgment is the same as last year. The force is good at treating all of the people it serves with fairness and respect. It is also good at ensuring its workforce behaves ethically and lawfully and it is good at treating its workforce with fairness and respect.”

West Yorkshire Chief Constable Dee Collins said: “The report recognises the strategic approach we take to issues such as stop and search and use of force, along with our commitment to ethical and lawful behaviour.

(Image: UGC HDE)

“The report also recognises the work we have done to recruit and retain more people from a black, asian and minority ethnic background and while we continue to face significant financial challenges I am keen to ensure that we maintain a focus on improving diversity and inclusion going forward, continuing to build an organisation which is even more representative of the communities it serves.”

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns Williamson added: “HMICFRS have commented on how West Yorkshire Police has a good strategic approach to stop and search and use of force with an effective training package, scrutiny and governance of the use of these powers which include regular accountability meetings I have with the chief constable around the use of stop and search.”