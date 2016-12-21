Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extra festive food parcels are being given out by a Huddersfield food bank.

The Welcome Centre said they’ve had a busy two weeks as they help families prepare for Christmas.

And there’s still a few items the food bank is short of.

They’re appealing for donations of sugar, jars of meat paste or fish paste, tinned vegetarian food, instant mash plus donations of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The centre, based on Lord Street, provides practical support, including food, toiletries, bedding, household items and warm clothes to individuals and families in need.

Emma Greenough, the centre’s marketing and publicity worker, said: “This last two weeks have been incredibly busy for both donations and referrals.

“We are not only giving out our standard packs but have also been giving out our Christmas lunch packs too.

“Last year we gave out around 8,400 packs to individuals, families and couples across South Kirklees.

“This year we have seen a significant increase and with the run up to Christmas and we will have given out 1,100 more parcels this year than in 2015.”

Other items in short supply include toothpaste, sanitary items, baby shampoo and bath products.

The centre is open until 4.30pm on Friday for donations.