Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of Huddersfield’s Winter Festival have announced musical treats for Christmas shoppers to enjoy this week – along with some mouth-watering food and drink.

The teepees at St George’s Square will be the venue for entertainment from local indie/fol/pop band Fishing for Compliments at 7.30pm on Thursday (Nov 29) and acoustic band The Good Earth Collective & Friends from noon to 4pm on Saturday (Dec 1).

This week’s resident food outlet in the square is the award-winning Kabana Indian restaurant. Also setting up their stalls from Friday (Dec 1) to Sunday (Dec 3) will be Bubble Box, Real Beefburger Company, Rustic Pizza, Coffee Evolution, Cliffe House Organics and glitter make-up specialist Wish Upon a Sparkle.

The festival is organised by Huddersfield Live, a not-for-profit company run by business owners in Huddersfield who work unpaid to deliver events in the town that can no longer be delivered by Kirklees Council due to budget cuts.

Announcing the latest events, Sam Watt, of Huddersfield Live, said: “We will also have various other bits of entertainment throughout the week popping up – very relaxed and great fun.”

Attractions lined up for December include Spooky Stories by the Fire, The Little Zoo, which introduces youngsters to a range of animals, open mic nights and brass bands.

Huddersfield Live is also hosting meetings and workshops with Comoodle – a Kirklees Council-backed project for organisations to share “skills, space and stuff” – and networking group Around Town. It is also encouraging groups to stage their birthday celebrations and Christmas parties in the square.

Other groups, including carol singers and brass bands, are invited to get involved. Phone Sam Watt on 07725 783746.