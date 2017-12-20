Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Father Christmas and his reindeer are paying a visit to Huddersfield town centre.

Santa’s stop-off at 1pm on Saturday (Dec 23) is one of the events taking place in St George’s Square this week as part of the town’s Winter Festival, organised by not-for-profit event company Huddersfield Live.

Other attractions include a musical performance at 7pm tonight (Wed) by Alexander Carlos. Tomorrow (Thurs) sees a SCRAPtastic workshop run by Fairtrade and recycling group fairandfunky from 1pm to 3pm and a performance by the band Fishing for Compliments at 7pm.

Emili Mumford will perform at 2pm on Friday (Dec 22).

Activities on Saturday (Dec 23) will include Santa’s visit, and live music from Boo/Claire, Harley, Jack & GEC and Hannah Carter from 1pm. There will also be face painting for adults and children from Paint the People. Colne Valley Mummers will visit the festival at 8pm.

At 2.30pm on Christmas Eve, there will be a special performance of the play “The Christmas Dinner” performed by young people from Southgate Shooting Stars, based in Honley. The festival site will close at 6pm.

Food and drink during the week will feature Little Bubble Box, Greek Street Food and Coffeevolution, who are on site until Christmas Eve.

Sam Watt, of Huddersfield Live, said: “Last week again was amazing, so many happy faces enjoying out little ‘happy place’. We had a fabulous turnout for the Around Town Networking event on Thursday. It was so exciting to see so many businesses loving our town. The children’s activities were a great success with more planned this week.”

The Hygge Tipi will be closed on Christmas Day and will open at the following times next week: Boxing Day – Noon to 6pm; Wed, Dec 27 – 11am to 9pm; Thurs, Dec 28, Fri, Dec 29 and Sat Dec 30 – 11am to 9pm; New Year’s Eve – 11am to 6pm ; New Year’s Day – Noon to 6pm.