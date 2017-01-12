Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council will not be contactable for several hours, it has warned.

The council is going off-line at 3pm today with all phones and computers switched off.

The big shut down is to allow IT experts to install repairs and upgrades to the council’s systems.

The move comes following huge problems over the Christmas period.

Officials have said they expect to be back up and running by 8am tomorrow.

The council has said it is doing the shutdown today as analysis has show it is quieter than during weekends.

Residents are advised not to contact the council unless it is an emergency.

Updates will be reported on the council’s Twitter, Facebook sites and at www.kirkleestogether.co.uk .

If there is an emergency on one of our roads call 01484 414 700. Examples of emergencies could include traffic signals not working, or an obstruction in the road.

Council/KNH tenants with an emergency housing repair can call 01484 414850. Emergencies are classed as anything that causes an immediate threat to your health and safety or the structure of your home.

If you have a safeguarding concern about a child or vulnerable adult please call 01484 414933.

If a child or adult is in immediate danger please contact the relevant emergency service.

A spokesperson said: “Please only contact the numbers above is absolutely necessary, as lines are likely to be very busy.”