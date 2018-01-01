Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A possible motorway disaster and suicide were prevented by a hero policeman.

It can now be revealed how Pc Richard Brimelow took the split second decision to grab a Huddersfield man as he was just about to jump from a windswept bridge over the M62.

Pc Brimelow, 46, has been awarded a top national honour for his action which may well have saved both the man’s life ... and carnage on the motorway below.

The drama began when staff monitoring Highways Department CCTV spotted the man climbing on and off the safety barrier of the bridge on Huddersfield Road near Bradley Bar roundabout at 11am on the morning of August 4. Members of the public had also reported that he appeared to be preparing to jump off the bridge on to the motorway below.

Police rushed to the scene and one of the first to arrive was Pc Brimelow. He saw the man begin to climb on to the barrier yet again, ran forward, grabbed him and pulled him to safety. At the time there was a high wind blowing and even if he had not jumped, the man was in danger of being blown off the bridge.

Pc Brimelow said: “As I arrived the man was swinging his leg up to go back over the barrier so I jumped out of the car and grabbed him. It turns out he had mental health issues but a few months later thanked me and said he would have jumped ... he was just plucking up the courage to do it when I arrived.”

It’s not the first time Pc Brimelow has been in such a situation.

He’s been a roads policing officer for 18 years and in the past talked suicidal people down from Scammonden Bridge high above the M62 and also the flyover in Halifax town centre.

He is married to Nicola and the couple have two daughters, 25-year-old Heather and Megan, 20.

Now Pc Brimelow has been awarded a Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation for preventing what could have been a multiple tragedy.

Royal Humane Society secretary Andrew Chapman said: “If the man had jumped or been blown off onto the road below there is little doubt he would have been killed. But, along with that, such an incident could have caused a multiple pile-up on the motorway with further injury and possibly death.

“Thankfully Pc Brimelow arrived in time, assessed the situation at once and grabbed hold of the man to prevent this happening. Without doubt he richly deserves the award he is to receive.”

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. The Queen is its patron and its president is Princess Alexandra.

It was founded in 1774 by two of the day’s eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved.