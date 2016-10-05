Hero strangers reunite autistic boy with his beloved comfort blanket

An autistic boy from Mirfield has a reason to smile again after being reunited with his missing comfort blanket thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Seven-year-old James Davies was devastated when his blue blanket got lost after a trip into town with mum Lisa.

The blanket has been to all of James’ hospital appointments since he was born, and is a source of comfort to him.

ames as a baby on life support with the blanket

But following a trip into Mirfield on Monday, the blanket went missing and James was unable to sleep.

Mum Lisa Davies Smith, 32, said: “I looked everywhere and realised we must have left it somewhere.”

James, who was born premature, also has suspected Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic condition which affects the nervous system.

James Davies with his treasured blanket

He is wheelchair bound and cannot talk or eat without being tube-fed, with the blanket helping to keep him comfortable.

Lisa, who is a full-time carer to Hollybank School pupil James and mum to his brother Liam, eight, put out an appeal on Facebook to help trace the blanket.

James and his brother Liam, eight

“I thought people would just think I was a mum trying to find a silly old blanket, but people genuinely cared and understood.

“Strangers were popping into shops to ask for it. It really reaffirms your faith in people.”

James with the blanket in hospital

And after a two-day hunt, the blanket was traced when Lisa called by estate agents Whitegates on Huddersfield Road.

Luckily, staff spotted it and hung onto it.

James after being reunited with the blanket

A spokeswoman said: “We could tell it was one of those blankets to comfort a child, so we were thrilled when the mother came back in looking.”

Lisa added: “I was so emotional to get it back.

“James can’t speak, but the smile on his face spoke volumes.”