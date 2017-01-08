The video will start in 8 Cancel

HeroIC neighbours tried to rescue a grandmother from her burning bungalow.

The 86-year-old died in a blaze which broke out at her home on Moorside Avenue, Crosland Moor, at around 12.40am on Sunday morning.

Neighbour Kerr Singh said he was alerted to the fire when he heard the sound of windows popping under the heat.

Mr Singh, 51, said he heard a loud bang as the flames burst through the woman’s bedroom window.

He said: “I got home at 12.30am and I heard some noises. As soon as I looked out the window there were flames.

“The neighbours were in there trying to find her.

“Her daughter was shouting: ‘please help my mum’.

“Her daughter’s partner went in to try to rescue her but we had to pull him out because of the smoke.”

Mr Singh said the man then collapsed on the grass outside the bungalow from smoke inhalation.

He added that before the accident he would help residents of the bungalows, which are reserved for elderly and disabled people.

The former mental health assistant said he would sometimes see the woman out on the communal lawn.

Mr Singh added: “The woman was nice to speak to.

“She had a good family and the neighbours were really nice to her.”