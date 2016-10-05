A man stole perfume from a town centre store as he struggled to fund his heroin addiction.

Dominic Bloor, of Half Moon Street in Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to shop theft.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the offence occurred at Boots in King Street on September 15.

Bloor was spotted picking up a bottle of £51 Diesel perfume before hiding it in his pocket as he picked up a sandwich and paid for that.

The 39-year-old was stopped as he left the store and the perfume was recovered.

He tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates in his system.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that his client had a 20-year problem with class A drugs.

He had always managed to pay for his addiction but was recently left unable to work after having an operation on his broken knee.

Magistrates sentenced Bloor to six months of drug treatment. He has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.