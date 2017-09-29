Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A BUS driver was disciplined – after a man high on heroin stole his takings.

The driver abandoned his bus to chase Cameron Smith after he fled with £145.

The Paddock man was jailed after admitting to a string of thefts to fund his addiction.

Smith was a passenger on the First Bus travelling to Fartown on August 7, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He got off at Woodhouse Hill and swiped the driver’s pouch containing his takings for the day.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “The bus driver got out to chase after him leaving the passengers on board.

“There were significant consequences for the driver as he got a written warning for leaving the bus unsupervised.”

Smith, of Church Street, said he didn’t know why he took the cash but was high on drugs at the time..

Magistrates also heard how Smith and another man stole hair clippers worth £400 from Sally’s Hair and Beauty in the Ringway Centre in Huddersfield.

The men were spotted acting suspiciously at the shop and appeared to walk out with some stolen goods.

Smith stuffed some boxes of hair clippers underneath his shirt and, as he was rugby tackled by police to the ground, they fell out.

He denied taking anything from the shop despite the clear evidence against him but was found guilty following a trial at the Huddersfield court.

His theft from the bus came to light after he was caught stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels from the Market Street branch of Sainsbury’s on September 22.

Smith, who appeared in court via a prison video link, pleaded guilty from three thefts.

He admitted that he would not like to experience himself what he did to the bus driver.

Catherine McCullough, mitigating, explained that Smith had a long-standing addiction to heroin coupled with a recent diagnosis for mixed personality disorder.

She told magistrates: “He experienced hallucinations and has used heroin to self-medicate although it’s clearly not an excuse for offending.

“It’s conceded that the matter regarding the bus driver is the more serious matter.

“He’s had a chaotic lifestyle but knows the precarious position he’s in before the court.”

Magistrates sentenced the 37-year-old to 12 weeks in custody.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.