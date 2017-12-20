Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A love-struck man bombarded his ex with unwanted phone calls and threatened to kill himself if they didn’t get back together.

BT engineer Steven Swift tried to contact his former partner 139 times in just four days.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the frightened mum-of-three felt that he was watching her Mirfield home - after he described the colour of the bin she had put out.

Swift, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

Prosector Andy Wills explained that the couple were in an 18 month relationship which ended in July.

The relationship broke down because Swift began to stay out longer drinking and then fail to come home and tell his partner where he was.

Mr Wills said: “The relationship came to an end but she felt that he was unable to take that break up because of his behaviour.

“She said he felt that if he couldn’t have her then nobody else could.”

Magistrates were told that despite then no longer being together Swift has continued to pester his ex.

This resulted in him making a large number of phone calls to her and sending her messages via WhatsApp between December 14 and 18.

On December 16 the 31-year-old received 43 calls from a withheld number.

Mr Wills said: “She answered one of the calls which she recorded and played back to police.

“The defendant said he wanted the relationship to be rekindled as he loved her and wanted to be with her.

“He said that if he couldn’t be with her he’d harm himself and kill himself.”

The following day the victim received a number of WhatsApp messages from Swift, of Cambridge Street in Heckmondwike.

He made a further 74 attempts at contacting her and in one message said: “Now I’m here, open the door.”

Mr Wills said: “Some messages referred to the specific colour of a bin outside her house and therefore she believed that the defendant was in the vicinity and keeping an eye on her.

“As a result of this behaviour by the defendant she said she lives in constant fear about him being at the address.”

Magistrates were told that the victim said that she just wanted to move on with her own life.

She said: “I feel he’s constantly watching me.

“I want it all to end and he needs to understand that this relationship is over.”

Swift was arrested and initially claimed to police that his ex was lying and was the one having difficulty accepting the end of their relationship.

The court heard that in 2010 he suffered brain injury and he was yet to receive help with issues arising from this.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard explained that Swift now has a new partner but added: “There are clearly issues with this young man in how he deals with relationships and the breakdown of them.

“The work that society wants to be done with this young man hasn’t yet been done but there’s light at the end of a very long tunnel.”

Swift was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He must take part in 30 days of rehabilitation activities including the Building Better Relationships programme.

An 18 month restraining order was made, banning him from contacting his ex or going to her home.

Swift will have to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.