One HGV driver got more than they bargained for after driving down one of Holmfirth’s narrowest streets.

Passers by were shocked after the truck hit a bollard on Hollowgate before driving off.

The collision this morning (Monday) caused damage to masonry and the stone pavement.

Witnesses say they were astonished to see the lorry, which had an overseas number plate, drive off - although suspect the truck driver may not have been aware how narrow the road was or that they had caused any damage at all.

A spokesperson for Simon Blythe estate agents, which has an office opposite the scene, said the collision was reported to Kirklees Council and contractors soon arrived to inspect the damage.

It comes as the mystery of a demolished pelican crossing in Berry Brow may have been explained.

The traffic light column and metal railings were flattened at the crossing on Woodhead Road near the Laxmi restaurant over the weekend.

Now a witness has contacted the Examiner to say the drama happened at 2.10pm on Saturday and involved a giant yellow dumper truck.

The man told how the truck came down Waingate and turned left into Woodhead Road towards Honley.

He said the truck took the bend too fast, ploughing through the railings, and stopped briefly before driving off.