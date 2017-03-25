Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“it’s hideous and an absolute waste of money.”

Just one of many negative public comments on council plans for a public sculpture on New Street in Huddersfield town centre.

Huddersfield Civic Society dubbed it “mundane and tacky” and called for the planning application to be thrown out.

Examiner readers were just as dismissive in comments on our Facebook page.

Danielle Cottrell said: “I really don’t think this is the right use of funds, especially in that area of town.”

She called the sculpture “ugly” and expensive.

Barbara Holdsworth added: “What an absolute waste of money. How about putting the money to good use by helping some of our poor elderly people who need care in their own homes but can’t afford it?”

Sarah Gash said: “It looks like a big biscuit cutter. Glad Kirklees have their priorities right. Maybe the homeless can sleep under it.”

Lynne Griffiths commented: “It’s absolutely hideous. Put back the flower beds, much more pleasing to the eye.”

Hilary Cooper said: “It’s hideous and an absolute waste of money.”

Andrea Chapman said: “Words fail me. Kirklees may as well burn our money.”

Kirklees Council said it wants to install public art to improve the look of streets. The money is coming from the Government.