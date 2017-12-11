Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High-tech equipment worth millions of pounds is coming to Huddersfield – to help the town’s manufacturers compete worldwide.

Funding of almost £3m has been secured by the University of Huddersfield’s 3M Buckley Innovation Centre for its Huddersfield Incubation and Innovation Project (HIIP).

The funding will provide high-tech equipment to give small and medium-sized businesses access to new and emerging technologies in areas such as digital, design and manufacturing to enabling them to become more responsive to their customers.

The funding has been provided through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority – which includes Kirklees Council – on behalf of the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership.

3M BIC, based on Firth Street, will see a “significant” investment in equipment and facilities to enhance existing technological and business support for its tenants, network of member firms and regional industries.

Over coming months 3M BIC will install new state-of-the-art equipment across all three floors of the centre.

That will include a manufacturing centre with equipment for 3D printing in metals including titanium and steel to allow businesses to create prototypes for rapid product development; an industrial X-ray unit to analyse the integrity of parts; and components and state-of-the-art imaging equipment to inspect manufactured surfaces, materials and biological samples – including living cells – using optical, laser and electron microscopy.

There will also be dedicated space for 3D product presentations, 3D printing, videography and game development.

A fully equipped computer software training room will be kitted out with the latest Microsoft technology.

Investment is already underway with the installation of the first piece of equipment, a professional polymer 3D printer, which allows businesses to create prototypes.

As part of the funding, Janine Downs, who previously worked in the university’s School of Education, has been appointed project officer to kickstart the project and streamline the installation of the equipment.

Dr Michael Wilson, centre manager at 3M BIC, said: “This is a really exciting time for the 3M BIC, the university and regional industry as a whole. It provides a great opportunity to give Huddersfield’s economy a boost by giving businesses the tools they need to innovate and grow.

“Having this injection of funding will enable us to invest in technology that we have identified as beneficial to businesses within the City Region that we will make available to all businesses that have a need.”

Named after businessman Sir George Buckley, a graduate of the university, the centre provides firms with access to technology, office accommodation, workshops and laboratories, meeting and conference space and the chance to collaborate on projects with experts at the university.