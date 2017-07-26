Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heartbroken mum has spoken for the first time after her 24-year-old son died from a brain tumour just weeks before he was due to undergo neurosurgery.

Elaine Aderaye, of Elland, said her son Marcus first realised something was wrong when he developed a rash under his eyes and suffered an episode similar to a mini stroke. It happened while he was waiting for a prescription at Leeds General Infirmary and was rushed to A&E.

Marcus underwent various tests and an MRI scan and was diagnosed with a ‘low grade 2 glioma’ and scheduled for surgery on February 21 this year.

But during the waiting time Marcus’ condition continued to deteriorate and he suffered an epileptic fit caused by the brain tumour on January 31.

Elaine explained: “I knew it was far too late. His lips were blue and I knew he was gone. I will never ever forget those images for the rest of my life. I will never be able to live with the guilt.

“It‘s something that changed my whole life, all in a matter of seconds, life will never be the same again. Despite the fact I have got things to look forward to, there’s always a bittersweet element to them now.”

Despite her grief Elaine, is determined to focus on Marcus’ memory and together with those who knew him has sparked a fundraising campaign which has already raised over £2,000.

She continued: “When you look at the statistics for the number of people diagnosed with brain tumours, under the age of 40, you will see that it’s an awful lot, and yet they only receive a small amount of research money. They are at the bottom of the list for any research money.”

Now Elaine plans to do a charity calendar for The Brain Tumour Charity and is looking for printers to give her a helping hand – ideally with free printing or a hefty discount – so that as much money can go to charity.

She said: “I had the idea of doing a charity calendar. It will have skilled and manual workmen on each month and I just hope a printer will come forward to help us out so we can raise lots of money for a cause very close to my heart.”

If you think you’d be able to help with the appeal email elaineaderaye@hotmail.com or to donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elaine-aderaye