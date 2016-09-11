Login Register
Historic Longwood Sing takes place in the sunshine - for the 143rd year running!

  • Updated
  • By

It's survived two world wars

Longwood Sing 2016
It’s been going for 143 years and this year’s Longwood Sing was as bright as ever.

Performers young and old from Outlane Singers, Crowlane School Choir and St Mark’s Junior Players were accompanied by Golcar Band and organist Dr Geoffery Lockwood and conducted by musical director Suzanne Smelt.

They met at Nab End Tower this afternoon (Sunday) to perform in the sunshine for the waiting crowds.

The event, which started in 1873, has an unbroken record, even surviving two world wars - and sees crowds gather at Nab End Tower above the Longwood War Memorial for a programme of songs and music.

The Rev Richard Burge spoke on the power of music in people’s lives, while Clr Andrew Marchington gave a reading in memory of those who fell at the Somme.

This year the sing was raising money for three charities for children with learning disabilities - The Genetic Alliance, The Wolf-Hirshhorn Trust, and The Whole Shabang, run by Kim Reuter and Russ Elias at the Watershed.

The Sing has a 143 year unbroken record of people gathering at the site to sing hymns and receive a topical address. It has been going so long and has been so well attended that it has earned the reputation of being “The Mother of all Sings.”

