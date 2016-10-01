Historic Meltham mayoral chain stolen in late night house burglary

Thieves have stolen a valuable mayoral chain.

The ceremonial, "high value" part gold piece was amongst several items taken by burglars who ransacked the home of Meltham mayor clr Pat Maxfield late last night.

Her 64 reg plate silver BMW M3 sport car, other pieces of jewellery and a money box have also been stolen.

Pat, who became mayor in May, has been left "devastated" by the theft of the distinctive chain, which is branded with the council's logo and was kept in a brown leather case .

Pat Maxfield, mayor of Meltham Town Council

"I'm just devastated", she said.

"I'd been out babysitting and returned around 1am to find that someone had broken in by smashing glass in our conservatory.

"I think they wanted the car and found the chain while looking for the keys.

"It was completely hidden in a cupboard that didn't look like one so I never expected anyone to ever find them.

"It is well insured but that's not the point.

"An important piece of Meltham's history has been lost.

"The chain is quite old. There are a number of names are engraved on it along with the phrase Chairman of Meltham Town Council."

Kirklees Police are appealing for people to look out for the chain and the car.

Carlile Institute, Huddersfield Road, Meltham, where the Meltham Town Council office is located.

DC Victoria Catania, said: "We are appealing for information regarding this burglary and particularly for anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the mayoral chain.

"Clearly the chain has substantial emotional and historical significance for the council and the wider community in Meltham and it is something we are very keen to trace as quickly as possible.

"It is branded with the council's logo and is highly distinctive. Anyone who is offered it for sale should contact the police.

"I would also ask residents to keep an eye out for the brown, embossed box it was contained in, in case this has been discarded somewhere.

"We are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the victim's BMW M3 car in the Meltham area overnight or who has information about its theft to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13160424950

"Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."