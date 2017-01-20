Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Historic mill ponds at fire ravaged Newsome Mill have been saved from development.

Homes firm Benjamin Bentley and Partners has had its bid to build 22 starter homes at the site turned down.

Councillors chose to back planning advice to refuse the development.

Kirklees Council’s Huddersfield planning sub-committee was told the plan breached several policies.

Diane Sims from Newsome Ward Community Forum said the ponds and open space gave great enjoyment and wellbeing to residents.

She said: “Despite recent events – the fire at Newsome Mill – this remains the most important site in Newsome.

“It’s an important heritage asset.

“The community is still recovering from the devastating fire.

“The fire service pumped water from both those ponds to save local homes from the fire.

“The ponds are part of the mill, it’s all linked.”

Newsome Green, Clr Julie Stewart-Turner, said concerns had been raised about water drainage if the ponds were to go.

She said they drained under the mill away to Lockwood and there were fears people’s cellars would flood if they were filled in.

Committee member, Clr Mohan Sokhal, said the ponds were important historical features and should be saved.

All members of the 15-strong committee agreed and the idea was unanimously rejected.