Historic Oakwell Hall is closing until next spring.

The Grade I listed building will close on Monday, October 31, for a £190,000 investment programme.

The Elizabethan hall, a popular filming location for dramas including ITV’s Wuthering Heights and the BBC’s Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, is in need of an essential electrical upgrade, and will close to the public until spring 2017.

Cabinet Member for Arts, Clr Graham Turner, said: “We are investing in one of the jewels in our crown, as Oakwell Hall is key to our strategy to improve our museums offer, and also realise its potential to raise income through weddings and other events.

“We have kept the Hall open until this point as it is popular for half term activities, but we now need to close to allow all the work to be completed in time for the busy peak season next year.

“I must stress that this is nothing to do with the changes we are making to the museums service and the proposed closures of Dewsbury and Red House.

“This is about protecting and enhancing the Grade I listed status of Oakwell and investing in its future.

“The work is required to protect the building for future generations.”

Oakwell Hall, based at Nutter Lane, Birstall, is furnished as a family home in the 1690s and offers visitors a real insight into a post-English Civil War household.

It’s set among over 100 acres of country park, a visitor centre, gift shop, nature trail, picnic sites, playgound and countryside centre.

The country park, weddings and events programme is not affected by the closure and opening times for the other facilities such as the shop and cafe will be as normal throughout the upgrade.