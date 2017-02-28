Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new book takes its plot from a man educated in Almondbury in the final years of Queen Victoria’s reign.

The historical fiction written by 70-year-old Margaret Dickson is based on the true story of her great-uncle who was born and brought up in Almondbury.

Joss W Goldthorp attended Almondbury Grammar School (now King James) and then went to Oxford University on a scholarship.

This was quite an achievement for a working class boy born in 1880, but he was obviously extremely clever judging from reports on Almondbury Grammar School’s speech day featured in the Huddersfield Chronicle between 1894 and 1898.

After graduating, he joined the Malayan Civil Service.

Margaret said: “The story alternates between Yorkshire and Malaya and covers the First World War period. It is described as a tale of enduring love, a guilty secret and ultimate tragedy.

“The idea for the book came about because I was researching my family history and when I turned up all the facts I knew it was a story crying out to be told.”

The book is called Voyage to Venning Road and Margaret is using her maiden name as author which is Margaret S Goldthorp and features scenes set in Brighouse, Heckmondwike, Hebden Bridge and Haworth Moor.

It is available on Amazon.co.uk as a paperback priced £5.99.