A book is being published in memory of a history lecturer who died two years ago.

Alan Petford, who was only 61 when he died, ran fascinating courses often for the Workers Educational Association.

These were on subjects such as The Architecture of the Colne Valley, Northern Dissent and Sources for the History of Dewsbury.

Alan, who lived in Hipperholme and was a governor at Hipperholme Grammar School, worked closely with a number of local history groups – including Marsden History Group – to inspire and guide amateur historians in their own research.

Those who loved Alan and appreciated his work are now preparing to publish a book in his memory, History in the South Pennines – The Legacy of Alan Petford.

This hardback volume presents the results of new research inspired by Alan on the history of various localities across the South Pennines including Marsden, the Calder Valley, Saddleworth and Shipley. The varied topics reflect Alan’s wide interests and include how settlements started and developed, the design of inns and alehouses, studies on a moorland dam and a planned railway and what can be gleaned from local 19th century literature.

There are 400 pages and many illustrations.

Sheila Graham, one of Alan’s students, remembers him “as an extraordinarily gifted and inspirational teacher whose breadth and depth of knowledge was stunning. He communicated with a lightness of touch and grasp of quirky detail that made an audience feel included in the uncovering of the history he was retelling.”

The book is being funded by subscription. For a limited period, anyone who subscribes by paying in advance for their copy will pay a reduced cost of £20 and have their names printed on the subscription list in the book.

To do this go to the website http://www.hebdenbridgehistory.org.uk/publications/index.html where you can also view a short video about the book.

All proceeds from the book will go to the Alan Petford Memorial Fund, set up to help those wishing to research and promote the study of local history in the South Pennines.