The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’ve a box of old video games in your attic it’s time to crack it open – you could have a rare game which is worth thousands.

A list of rare computer games from the 1980s and 1990s has been released which are fetching up to £385,000, according to Safestore .

Most games, which initially sell for £40, can be worth little more than £5 after a year.

But because of the age and scarcity of these games you can expect at lot more from an auction.

Limited releases, alternative versions of games and commercial flops can fetch a mint.

They may suffer from simplistic gameplay, terrible graphics and sound comprising nothing more than bleeps and white noise.

But if you have any from this list of rarities you’re quids in.

Gamma Attack

Only ONE commercially released copy of this is known to exist.

Console - Atari 2600

(Pic)

Original price in 1983 - £15

Value today - £385,560

Stadium Events

Console - Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Original price in 1986 - £40

Value today - £27,100

Birthday Mania

Console - Atari 2600

Original price in 1984 - £15

Value today - £27,000

Air Raid

Console - Atari 2600

Original price in 1982 - £15

Value today - £25,750

Super Mario Bros (Asian Cover)

Console - NES

This classic platform game sold 40m copies but this version with Cantonese text is very rare.

Original price in 1985 - £40

Value today - £17,000

Nintendo World Championships (Gold Edition)

Console - NES

(pic)

Original price in 1990 - £40

Value today - £16,000

Nintendo Campus Challenge

Console - NES

Original price in 1991 - £40

Value today - £15,500

Atlantis II

Console - Atari 2600

Original price in 1982 - £15

Value today - £14,000

Tetris

Console - Sega Mega Drive (Genesis)

This puzzle game was released on numerous formats including the Nintendo Gameboy where 30m copies were sold making it the best-selling Gameboy game ever. Due to legal wrangling with publishers over who owned the rights to the game all Mega Drive versions had to be rebranded or withdrawn. All except a few which slipped through the net.

Original price in 1989 - £40

Value today - £12,000

Superman (Yellow Edition)

Console - Atari 2600

Original price in 1979 - £15

Value today - £11,500

Red Sea Crossing

Console: Atari 2600

Original price in 1983 - £15

Value today - £11,000

Kizuna Encounter

In 1990 arcade game firm SNK released a staggeringly expensive console with staggeringly expensive games; it's little wonder that they didn't sell too well. This rarest of Neo Geo games finally makes up for its wallet-zapping original price.

Console: Neo Geo

Original price in 1996 - £150 (no, really!)

Value today: £10,400