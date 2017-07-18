If you’ve a box of old video games in your attic it’s time to crack it open – you could have a rare game which is worth thousands.
A list of rare computer games from the 1980s and 1990s has been released which are fetching up to £385,000, according to Safestore .
Most games, which initially sell for £40, can be worth little more than £5 after a year.
But because of the age and scarcity of these games you can expect at lot more from an auction.
Limited releases, alternative versions of games and commercial flops can fetch a mint.
They may suffer from simplistic gameplay, terrible graphics and sound comprising nothing more than bleeps and white noise.
But if you have any from this list of rarities you’re quids in.
Gamma Attack
Only ONE commercially released copy of this is known to exist.
Console - Atari 2600
(Pic)
Original price in 1983 - £15
Value today - £385,560
Stadium Events
Console - Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
Original price in 1986 - £40
Value today - £27,100
Birthday Mania
Console - Atari 2600
Original price in 1984 - £15
Value today - £27,000
Air Raid
Console - Atari 2600
Original price in 1982 - £15
Value today - £25,750
Super Mario Bros (Asian Cover)
Console - NES
This classic platform game sold 40m copies but this version with Cantonese text is very rare.
Original price in 1985 - £40
Value today - £17,000
Nintendo World Championships (Gold Edition)
Console - NES
(pic)
Original price in 1990 - £40
Value today - £16,000
Nintendo Campus Challenge
Console - NES
Original price in 1991 - £40
Value today - £15,500
Atlantis II
Console - Atari 2600
Original price in 1982 - £15
Value today - £14,000
Tetris
Console - Sega Mega Drive (Genesis)
This puzzle game was released on numerous formats including the Nintendo Gameboy where 30m copies were sold making it the best-selling Gameboy game ever. Due to legal wrangling with publishers over who owned the rights to the game all Mega Drive versions had to be rebranded or withdrawn. All except a few which slipped through the net.
Original price in 1989 - £40
Value today - £12,000
Superman (Yellow Edition)
Console - Atari 2600
Original price in 1979 - £15
Value today - £11,500
Red Sea Crossing
Console: Atari 2600
Original price in 1983 - £15
Value today - £11,000
Kizuna Encounter
In 1990 arcade game firm SNK released a staggeringly expensive console with staggeringly expensive games; it's little wonder that they didn't sell too well. This rarest of Neo Geo games finally makes up for its wallet-zapping original price.
Console: Neo Geo
Original price in 1996 - £150 (no, really!)
Value today: £10,400