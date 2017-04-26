Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police have praised the ‘pursuit skills’ of a Hollywood A-lister and even offered him a spot on their training courses!

The tongue-in-cheek tweet was made from the force’s Training Centre account after actor Tom Hardy reportedly gave chase to moped thieves near his home in London on Sunday.

The tweet reads: “We’ve got a spot on our upcoming #cohort for #TomHardy #goodpursuitskills!”

The star sprinted after two thieves who fled a stolen motorbike which crashed into a £50,000 Mercedes at a busy road junction.

We've got a spare spot on an upcoming Cohort for #TomHardy Good pursuit skills. Need to work on the emotional leakage though... #police — WYP Training Centre (@WYP_Training) April 25, 2017

One of the thieves was caught within moments but the other took off on foot.

Witnesses told how the star of Mad Max and The Dark Knight Rises “switched into superhero mode” and made a citizen’s arrest before police arrived.

And it’s not the last we’ve heard of the 36-year-old star after social media went into meltdown this morning following rumours he is filming hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders in Manchester today.