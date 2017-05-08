Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retailer Aldi has unveiled plans for a new food store creating 40 jobs in the Holme Valley.

Aldi is set to submit an application to Kirklees Council for the store on the site of the former Kastix clothing business at Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge. The work will include demolishing a former drill hall which was used as offices.

A public event will be held from 4pm to 8pm tomorrow at Holmfirth High School for residents to view the plans and comment.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “By redeveloping a site that has stood derelict for a number of years, the proposal will help to retain retail spend and attract new shoppers to Holme Valley and the surrounding areas. It will also mean that existing Aldi shoppers will no longer need to travel to our other stores in Slaithwaite and Milnsbridge.

“The proposals will provide a valuable boost to the local economy, creating jobs both in the construction phase and on completion. Once operational, the store will create up to 40 new job opportunities.”

The spokesman said the new store would complement rather than compete with existing local businesses, adding: “We recognise the

vibrancy of the local shopping area and we want to support this.”

Kastix, which produced womenswear and children’s clothing, went into receivership in 2001 with the loss of more than 50 jobs.