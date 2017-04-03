Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher has hit out over the looming school funding “crisis.”

Amid proposals that will cut the cash for 168 of Kirklees’ 171 schools, one head has spoken up about surging costs and broken promises of the current government.

In a letter to parents, Christine Wood, head of the Federation of Kirkroyds Infant and Wooldale Junior schools near Holmfirth, has claimed schools have had a “real terms” cut of 10%.

She said she was “deeply concerned” about the funding for teaching going forward.

“The manifesto pledge of the current government stated they would not cut educational funding to schools,” she said in an open letter to parents, available on the school website.

“There has been no actual cut to school funding so far; but there has been no increase to funding to cover the increased costs to schools.

“Over the last three years all schools have faced cost increases associated with salaries, national insurance and pensions contributions, curriculum resources and services purchased to support the everyday running of a school.

“None of these cost increases have been funded by government. This translates into real-term cuts to school budgets of up to 10%.

“The significant contraction of services provided by Kirklees, for example Youth and Social Services, is leaving schools to pick up an ever-increasing responsibility for the health and wellbeing of students and their families with no additional funding.”

The forecasted cuts are due to the government’s National Funding Formula (NFF) proposal.

It has been predicted to give some schools a lift and others a reduction in an attempt to make funding fairer.

But even the schools set to get more have complained the money will be wiped out by rising costs, effectively meaning all schools are getting real terms cuts.

The Conservative’s 2015 manifesto promised real terms increases for all schools.

The Department for Education last week claimed it had protected “core schools budgets” in real terms since 2010.

Mrs Wood’s letter continued: “The proposed NFF will see real reductions to the actual funding received by all schools and academies within Kirklees.

“It is without doubt that there is an education funding crisis. However, strong leadership and governance within our Holmfirth family of schools, together with the support of our community, will ensure that we maintain standards and opportunities for all our students.

“Our local MP, Jason McCartney, has commented to school leaders that he is proud to be part of a listening government.

“We hope the government does listen to educational professionals and ensure all schools receive a much-needed real increase in their funding next year and not the cuts proposed.”