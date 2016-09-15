Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team and disability group host pioneering first aid session

Members of Experience Community and Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team take part in first aid training day

A rescue agency teamed up with a disability group to better help casualties.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team and Slaithwaite-based Experience Community came together for the pioneering event to share knowledge about potential issues for injured disabled people.

Disabled people talked about common complications they may experience, before taking part in an outdoor role play exercise where rescue volunteers responded to staged accidents.

The session was held due to the increasing numbers of disabled people taking part in rural activities such as rambling.

This has been made possible due to advances in technology such as rough terrain trikes.

Social enterprise Experience Community was set up by Craig Grimes to help disabled people enjoy the outdoors.

He said: “As assistive technology for disabled people advances we are finding that we can get out into more remote parts of the countryside.

“This is fantastic, but also means that there are risks of having an accident or a fall.

“It’s vital that we work with agencies in the countryside to not only provide more access but also to educate them about our needs, disabilities and equipment.

“It’s also really important for us to have a really good understanding of how the teams operate so that we can assist them as much as possible if the is an incident.”

Emily Thompson, Holme Valley MRT secretary, said: “We undertake comprehensive team training but often use team members as exercise casualties.

“Working with Experience Community not only provided us with an opportunity to make scenarios more realistic but also provided the team with essential training on some of the issues the group face.

“We are always grateful for the support of groups and we are really grateful to Experience Community for getting involved.

“We are keen to continue to work with them in the future.”